LeBron James Reacts to Kyrie Irving's Explosion

Kyrie Irving had a first-half for the ages on Tuesday evening against the Orlando Magic. Exploding for 41 points in the first half, Kyrie joined Kobe Bryant and Klay Thompson as the only players with at least 40 points in a half since the NBA began tracking such data in 1996. Irving's performance drew the attention of everyone around the league, including his former teammate LeBron James. As Kyrie was racking up the points, LeBron sent out this Tweet reacting to the explosion:

What Kyrie did in that first half was truly historic, and served as another reminder of what the Nets are missing during their games at home. The Brooklyn Nets are still without Kyrie Irving for home games, as the New York City mandate continues to keep him ineligible.

As much as Brooklyn would love to have Kyrie full-time, the team is certainly appreciating his presence on the road. As the season began, the Nets initially held Kyrie Irving out from road games as well, preferring to prioritize continuity over Kyrie's part-time status. Needless to say, performances like these are why Brooklyn ultimately decided to reinstate Irving as a part-time player.

There is no real indication that Kyrie's availability for home games will change before the playoffs begin, but the team is understandably hopeful that it will. For now, everyone from LeBron James on down are enjoying Kyrie Irving's dominance on the road.

Related Articles

Clippers Losing Optimism on Kawhi Return, But Door Not Closed

Video: Kawhi Leonard Drills Threes Before Clippers vs. Warriors Game

DeMar DeRozan Reveals Paul George Talked With Him to Join Clippers