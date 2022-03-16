Skip to main content
LeBron James Reacts to Kyrie Irving's Explosion

LeBron James Reacts to Kyrie Irving's Explosion

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was in awe of Kyrie's performance in Brooklyn Nets vs. Orlando Magic game

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was in awe of Kyrie's performance in Brooklyn Nets vs. Orlando Magic game

Kyrie Irving had a first-half for the ages on Tuesday evening against the Orlando Magic. Exploding for 41 points in the first half, Kyrie joined Kobe Bryant and Klay Thompson as the only players with at least 40 points in a half since the NBA began tracking such data in 1996. Irving's performance drew the attention of everyone around the league, including his former teammate LeBron James. As Kyrie was racking up the points, LeBron sent out this Tweet reacting to the explosion:

What Kyrie did in that first half was truly historic, and served as another reminder of what the Nets are missing during their games at home. The Brooklyn Nets are still without Kyrie Irving for home games, as the New York City mandate continues to keep him ineligible. 

As much as Brooklyn would love to have Kyrie full-time, the team is certainly appreciating his presence on the road. As the season began, the Nets initially held Kyrie Irving out from road games as well, preferring to prioritize continuity over Kyrie's part-time status. Needless to say, performances like these are why Brooklyn ultimately decided to reinstate Irving as a part-time player.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

There is no real indication that Kyrie's availability for home games will change before the playoffs begin, but the team is understandably hopeful that it will. For now, everyone from LeBron James on down are enjoying Kyrie Irving's dominance on the road.

Clippers Losing Optimism on Kawhi Return, But Door Not Closed

Video: Kawhi Leonard Drills Threes Before Clippers vs. Warriors Game

DeMar DeRozan Reveals Paul George Talked With Him to Join Clippers

usa_today_17632746.0
News

Injury Update: Norman Powell Removes Boot

By Joey Linn16 minutes ago
nba-rumors--john-wall-could-sit-out-the-entire-upcoming-season-as-him-and-rockets-work-to-find-trade
News

Rate The Trade: John Wall to Clippers, Norman Powell to Rockets

By Joey Linn2 hours ago
USATSI_13782337_168390270_lowres
News

Pascal Siakam Reveals How Playing With Kawhi Leonard Helped his Career

By Farbod Esnaashari2 hours ago
1384054778
News

Injury Report: Ben Simmons, LaMarcus Aldridge, and Seth Curry Out for Nets

By Joey Linn3 hours ago
USATSI_17821535_168390270_lowres
News

Robert Covington Returning to Clippers on Monday

By Farbod Esnaashari21 hours ago
kevin-durant-skip-bayless-tweet
News

Kevin Durant Releases Statement on NYC Mayor, Kyrie Irving Situation

By Joey LinnMar 14, 2022
USATSI_17879171_168390270_lowres
News

Warriors vs Wizards Updated Injury Report

By Farbod EsnaashariMar 14, 2022
USATSI_10672044
News

Kevin Durant Gives Take on LeBron James vs. Michael Jordan Debate

By Joey LinnMar 13, 2022