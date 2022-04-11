Kevin Durant Praises LA Clippers Roster

The LA Clippers have a lot of wing players, and it's starting to become the way of the league. It's something Kevin Durant noticed and complimented while speaking to JJ Redick on a special Old Man & Three and The ETCs podcast.

"Look at the Clippers, they just spamming wing players," Durant said. "Look at Toronto, like you said, everybody is just one wing player. I just happen to be a wing player. You got guys that can guard 1-5 now."



After the Toronto Raptors won the NBA Championship in 2019, they set a precedent for acquiring a team filled with wing players. Through that system, teams are able to guard nearly every position as Kevin Durant said. The Clippers have a team filled with: Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Marcus Morris, Terance Mann, Nicolas Batum, Amir Coffey, and Norman Powell. It's a team filled with multiple two-way wing defenders that could help the Clippers go small ball as they did against the Utah Jazz.

Kevin Durant is arguably both the greatest wing player and NBA player in the game today. If there's a player who knows the significance of what a wing player is, it would be Kevin Durant.

Both the LA Clippers and Brooklyn Nets have dealt with a plethora of injuries this season, and will both be facing the play-in. Hopefully, their wing players can take them to the playoffs.

