Kevin Durant Reacts to Hilarious Reggie Jackson Meme

LA Clippers point guard Reggie Jackson has one of the best personalities in the NBA. Always pleasant in his postgame interviews, and always joyful on the court, Jackson is truly fun to watch. The veteran guard also has a distinct meme on NBA Twitter, dating back to the game-winner he hit over the Los Angeles Lakers earlier in the season. On Friday afternoon, that screenshot collided with another distinct Reggie Jackson meme.

It's been talked about for years, but Reggie Jackson has a very clear resemblance to rapper Bobby Shmurda. The two look almost identical, and Jackson has openly embraced the comparison at times. A video of the rapper playing basketball was posted to Twitter, in which a fan recognized Shmurda doing nearly the exact same skip Reggie Jackson did during his famous meme-worthy trip down the court before hitting a game-winner. The resemblance was so hilarious, that even Kevin Durant shared his reaction:

Durant and Jackson were teammates on the Oklahoma City Thunder for four seasons before Reggie went to the Detroit Pistons. Having now revitalized his career with the LA Clippers, there is a unique level of joy to Reggie Jackson's game that is relatively uncommon. Plays like these, while not necessarily intentionally funny on Reggie's part, are just a product of the joy he plays the game with. On Friday, it got a laugh out of Kevin Durant.

