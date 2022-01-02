Kevin Durant Reacts to Nets Losing Against Shorthanded Clippers

The LA Clippers were missing 11x players and their coach against the Brooklyn Nets, but somehow, it didn't matter.

In what may be the biggest upset of the season, the shorthanded Clippers defeated a near fully-healthy Brooklyn Nets team in a game that the Nets were 13.5 point favorites. In addition, the Clippers were on the second night of a back-to-back, and it was the fifth game in seven nights for them. For the Clippers, it was their best game of the season, but for the Nets, it was most likely their worst loss of the season.

"We just relaxed too much," Kevin Durant said. "Like coach said, we didn’t deserve to win this game. We came in here with a f**ked up attitude to start thinking we were just going to walk into a W."

For a reminder, this is who the Clippers were missing tonight against the Brooklyn Nets:

Kawhi Leonard

Paul George

Ivica Zubac

Nicolas Batum

Marcus Morris

Luke Kennard

Isaiah Hartenstein

Brandon Boston

Moses Wright

Jason Preston

Jay Scrubb

The Nets had a chance to finish the night tied for the first seed, but instead have found themselves on a two-game losing streak. It's a loss that Durant hopes will motivate his teammates.

"Hopefully a loss like this sits in your brain till tomorrow," Durant said. "If you aren’t feeling like shit after this game, you have to look at yourself in the mirror."

The LA Clippers miraculously defeated the Brooklyn Nets to start the new year, but they'll continue to be the underdogs for the rest of the month. The team has a brutal month of January, where they will for sure miss Kawhi Leonard & Paul George, and are still currently missing nine players overall.

