Kevin Durant Releases Statement on NYC Mayor, Kyrie Irving Situation

Kevin Durant clarified his New York City Mayor comments amidst Kyrie, Brooklyn Nets situation

Image via Getty/Nic Antaya

After Kevin Durant's 53-point performance in a win over the New York Knicks on Sunday, KD spent a good majority of his postgame press conference speaking on Kyrie Irving's ineligibility. Calling out the New York City Mayor, Durant caught the attention of everyone around the NBA, and even many outside of sports. On Monday evening, Durant released a statement clarifying his comments.

"The last two years have been a difficult and painful time for New Yorkers, as well as a very confusing time with the changing landscape of the rules and mandates. I do appreciate the task the Mayor has in front of him with all the city has been through. My frustration with the situation doesn't change the fact that I will always be committed to helping the communities and cities I live in and play in," Durant said in a statement released by the Brooklyn Nets.

After a very direct postgame press conference, where Durant insinuated that the NYC Mayor was one of many people "looking for attention" during this time, KD clarified on Monday that he appreciate's the Mayor's difficult task, despite his frustration with the situation.

Durant's confusion is shared by many, as the mandate currently keeping Kyrie Irving ineligible for Nets home games seems to have no logical basis. With no clear end to the mandate in sight, the Nets will have to find ways to win home games without their star point guard.

