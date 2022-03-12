Patrick Beverley Tells Hilarious Kawhi Leonard Story

While Patrick Beverley was dealt to the Minnesota Timberwolves during the offseason, his impact on the LA Clippers franchise is a big reason why the team was able to land Kawhi Leonard in 2019. Playing two seasons together, Beverley and Leonard were always one of the most effective defensive duos in the NBA. While they're no longer teammates, Beverley says they're still close.

On a recent edition of JJ Redick's podcast, Beverley joined the show to discuss a multitude of topics. When asked about Kawhi Leonard, Pat Bev said, "Man, we were really close. We still are. I wore the Zubac jersey to the game, and he said 'Hey man, why the f**k you didn't wear my jersey to the game?'" Beverley is of course referencing the time he pulled up to the LA Clippers vs. Houston Rockets game repping an Ivica Zubac jersey, and according to him, Kawhi would've preferred a #2 Clippers jersey instead.

It is not common to see a traded player show this much love to his former team, but Patrick Beverley truly has Clippers DNA. There is no bad blood between him and the organization, and it seems as if Beverley has kept a close relationship with Kawhi Leonard as well.

The LA Clippers and Minnesota Timberwolves are likely going to face off in the first play-in game, which should be absolutely electric considering Beverley will be starting opposite his former team.

