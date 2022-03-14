Kevin Durant Gives Take on LeBron James vs. Michael Jordan Debate

The LeBron James vs. Michael Jordan debate is one that will probably persist until the end of time; however, according to Kevin Durant, the whole conversation is pointless. On a recent podcast episode, Durant weighed in on the LeBron vs. MJ debate with a unique take.

"It's not like Jordan is one and you're two, it's just like ya'll are both something we've never seen before," Durant said. "Both are unique. Sitting in your own areas of greatness. When you see everyone in the same room like that, you realize like why the hell are we always comparing these guys like they gonna play against each other? Like, MJ will never play against LeBron in a game, so it's no need for us to compare their careers. It's just what you prefer."

Durant went on to say that "When you look at what they've done, separate of the comparisons, it's some unbelievable shit from both of them. That transcends the game of basketball. I've heard people say, 'You're the LeBron of this,' so he's in that realm too. He worked his way up to being that."

The "just appreciate greatness" approach that Durant is taking with this debate is often preached, but rarely makes its way into the mainstream media. What Kevin Durant is saying, is that two players can be in exclusive tiers without being pitted against one another. That is the way he views the LeBron James vs. Michael Jordan debate, and it's perhaps the healthiest way to do so.

Related Articles

Kevin Durant Blasts Philadelphia 76ers Fans After Win

LeBron James Reacts to Kevin Durant vs. Joel Embiid Beef

Blake Griffin Defends Ben Simmons From Philadelphia Reporter