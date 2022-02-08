Skip to main content
Klay Thompson Blasts NBA For Kuminga's Rising Stars Exclusion

Klay Thompson is not happen that Golden State Warriors rookie Jonathan Kuminga was left off Rising Stars roster

The NBA recently announced their rosters for the Rising Stars Challenge at All-Star weekend, and Golden State Warriors rookie Jonathan Kuminga was not amongst the pool of players selected for the game. The 7th-overall pick has flashed major signs of potential during his rookie season, but has not always gotten consistent playing time on this veteran Warriors roster. Despite that, Klay Thompson believes he was snubbed.

"It's a travesty he's not in the Rookie-Sophomore game. That makes no sense. I don't know what the NBA was looking for," Thompson said on Kuminga's Rising Stars exclusion. Golden State got solid contributions from Jonathan Kuminga in their win over the OKC Thunder on Monday night, with the rookie putting up 16 points, 4 assists, and 4 rebounds in 23 minutes off the bench. Kuminga, who was notably not selected for the NBA's Rising Stars game, said that "I would love to be there, but they passed on me. I can't really worry about that." Coach Kerr said after the win that Kuminga is getting a lot more comfortable with what the Warriors are looking to do on the court.

In his last 12 games, Kuminga is averaging 10.6 PPG on 51.1% from the field. Golden State has gone 10-2 in those contests, and the rookie has undoubtedly played a role in those wins. His high-flying ability makes him an exciting player to watch, and the ideal participant for the Rising Stars game. Klay Thompson recognizes this, and put the NBA on blast for missing it.

