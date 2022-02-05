Injury Update: Steve Kerr Says James Wiseman Could Return For Playoffs

Skip to main content
Golden State Warriors big man James Wiseman could be ready by the playoffs

The Golden State Warriors have been without their young center James Wiseman for the entirety of this season. The 2020 2nd-overall pick has played just 39 career games, with injuries robbing him of any momentum to start his highly anticipated career. On Saturday morning, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr gave the latest update on Wiseman's progression.

Kerr, who has routinely given unclear answers on the state of Wiseman's injury, said that "There's a chance that he could be playing come playoff time. We don't really know what to expect." In Kerr's defense, it seems as if he has truly been uncertain about Wiseman's timeline, which has led to these unclear updates. That being said, nothing has been relatively encouraging.

Wiseman did participate in Golden State's practice on Saturday morning, which is a positive development. While he did not participate in any contact drills, his teammates were excited to have him out there. When asked about getting Wiseman back on the practice court, Warriors guard Damion Lee said, "That was a good step for him... For him to be back on the court, it was great." 

With less than a week until the NBA's trade deadline, the status of James Wiseman could potentially determine how Golden State approaches their roster construction. Without a true backup center, the team may look to pick one up via trade or buyout market. Or, perhaps the team is content with going small when Looney sits. Either way, this should be an interesting week for the Golden State Warriors.

