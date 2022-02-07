Skip to main content
Kyrie Irving Reacts to James Harden Trade Rumors

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving shared his thoughts on James Harden and the team's struggles

The Brooklyn Nets have now lost eight-straight games, and have fallen all the way to 7th in the Eastern Conference. The skid has been caused by a combination of injuries, distractions, and overall poor play; however, now is not the time for excuses. With the Eastern Conference as tight as it is, every game is vital. More than anything, the Nets need to get healthy, and star guard Kyrie Irving echoed those sentiments after Sunday's loss to the Denver Nuggets.

"First thing's first, just getting healthy, then setting up our team for the rest of this season, post-trade deadline," Irving said. When asked about the recent reports surrounding James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers, Kyrie said that "How all those media plants start going around with rumors and stuff like that, I really do not concern myself with that."

Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash seemed to shut down those rumors before this game in Denver, stating that the Nets were not trading James Harden, and that James has continuously reiterated to the team that he wants to be there. While that may be the case as things stand currently, things change fast in the NBA, and it is logical to assume that both Brooklyn and Philly will be engaged in conversations with one another leading up to Thursday's deadline.

Whether a deal gets done or not is yet to be seen, but according to Kyrie, he is not concerning himself with trade rumors surrounding his star backcourt mate.

