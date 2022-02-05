Skip to main content
Norman Powell and Robert Covington Make First Statements Following Clippers Trade

Norman Powell and Robert Covington Make First Statements Following Clippers Trade

Norman Powell and Robert Covington are excited to be with the LA Clippers

AP Photo

Norman Powell and Robert Covington are excited to be with the LA Clippers

With both the LA Clippers and Portland Trail Blazers announcing the trade, Norman Powell and Robert Covington are officially Clippers. The two players both seem excited about the opportunity, and expressed that excitement in a video posted by the Clippers on Twitter.

Powell, rocking a Clippers shirt, said, "What up ClipperNation, it's your boy Norman Powell. Excited to be here back home, SoCal. Can't wait to get started, man. Thanks for having me." Covington said, "Hey what's up, ya'll? It's RoCo here, we just touched down. ClipNation, we ready. I hope ya'll excited to have us, cuz we excited to be here. Let's get it."

LA Clippers President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank addressed the media at Saturday morning's practice, and said that "We never thought it was realistic for us to get a player like Norm Powell for a team that won’t have salary cap space for a long, long, long time. It’s really, really hard to get players like Norm, who are under a long-term deal, who are in their prime."

Read More

Not only did the Clippers acquire Norman Powell, but they did it without parting ways with any of their core pieces that they hope to surround Kawhi Leonard and Paul George with. The trade was absolutely a success, and judging by the reactions of Powell and Covington, they are equally as excited about it.

Report: LA Clippers Acquire Norman Powell From Portland Trail Blazers

Patrick Beverley Reacts to Trade Rumors

Injury Update: Paul George's MRI Date Announced

e3c58f06-98cb-4d1a-99c3-0b2baa96293c_1140x641
News

Norman Powell and Robert Covington Make First Statements Following Clippers Trade

16 seconds ago
Apr 18, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers guard Paul George (13) is introduced before the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Uncertainty Surrounds Paul George's Elbow Injury

5 hours ago
USATSI_16226671_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Clippers Haven't Closed Door Yet on Kawhi Leonard Return

5 hours ago
USATSI_17588562_168390270_lowres
News

Justise Winslow Reacts to Clippers-Blazers Trade

18 hours ago
IVAU4K2YERCE3ETNNB3MLO2KUU
News

Norman Powell Reacts to Clippers Trade

20 hours ago
1233092073.0
News

Report: LA Clippers Acquire Norman Powell From Portland Trail Blazers

Feb 4, 2022
USATSI_17017868_168390270_lowres
News

Clippers Give Rare Update About Kawhi Leonard's ACL Injury

Feb 4, 2022
Mar 27, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers guard Paul George (13) takes the ball down the court during the first half against the Philadelpha 76ers at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports
News

Injury Update: Paul George's MRI Date Announced

Feb 4, 2022