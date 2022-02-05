Norman Powell and Robert Covington Make First Statements Following Clippers Trade

With both the LA Clippers and Portland Trail Blazers announcing the trade, Norman Powell and Robert Covington are officially Clippers. The two players both seem excited about the opportunity, and expressed that excitement in a video posted by the Clippers on Twitter.

Powell, rocking a Clippers shirt, said, "What up ClipperNation, it's your boy Norman Powell. Excited to be here back home, SoCal. Can't wait to get started, man. Thanks for having me." Covington said, "Hey what's up, ya'll? It's RoCo here, we just touched down. ClipNation, we ready. I hope ya'll excited to have us, cuz we excited to be here. Let's get it."

LA Clippers President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank addressed the media at Saturday morning's practice, and said that "We never thought it was realistic for us to get a player like Norm Powell for a team that won’t have salary cap space for a long, long, long time. It’s really, really hard to get players like Norm, who are under a long-term deal, who are in their prime."

Not only did the Clippers acquire Norman Powell, but they did it without parting ways with any of their core pieces that they hope to surround Kawhi Leonard and Paul George with. The trade was absolutely a success, and judging by the reactions of Powell and Covington, they are equally as excited about it.

Related Articles

Report: LA Clippers Acquire Norman Powell From Portland Trail Blazers

Patrick Beverley Reacts to Trade Rumors

Injury Update: Paul George's MRI Date Announced