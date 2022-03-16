Kyrie Irving Reacts to 60-Point Game

Just one night after Karl Anthony-Towns went for 60 in San Antonio against the Spurs, Kyrie Irving did the same in Orlando against the Magic. Putting up 41 points in the first half, joining Kobe Bryant and Klay Thompson as the only players to do so since the NBA began tracking such data, Kyrie ultimately finished with 60 in the win over Orlando. After the game, Kyrie shared his thoughts.

"I'm just grateful it came in the flow of the game," Kyrie said. "A few shots I probably shouldn't have taken. Tough ones, double teams, triple teams coming, but as long as I can do it with a smile on my face, and my teammates weren't too angry at me, it made this night worth while."

It was truly remarkable watching what Kyrie Irving was doing, as the Orlando Magic had no answer for him. Scoring from all three levels, Irving shot 20/31 from the field, 8/12 from deep, and 12/13 from the line. Amongst all 60-point games in NBA history, Kyrie's 81.7% true shooting percentage in this game ranked 3rd best in NBA history.

The Brooklyn Nets are hopeful that Kyrie can return to full-time status before the playoffs, because each time he sits, this is the player they are missing out on. While Kevin Durant is enough to win most games, the duo of he and Kyrie, with the eventual addition of Ben Simmons, is trouble for the rest of the NBA. For now, KD and the Nets will enjoy Kyrie's masterpieces on the road.

