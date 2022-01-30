Kyrie Irving Says Steph Curry Revolutionized Basketball

The Brooklyn Nets fell to the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night, but that didn't stop Kyrie Irving from singing the praises of Steph Curry. The two star point guards have had some legendary battles over the years, and this game was no different. While Curry struggled to start the game, he had 14 points in the fourth quarter, helping lift Golden State to victory. After the game, Kyrie said that Steph revolutionized the game of basketball.

"The guy has completely revolutionized the game. Going against each other has been great, but I think studying each other has been even more of a special bond," Irving said of Curry. "We’re just leading this next generation that is coming up behind us. You don’t have to be the athletic guy that is finishing over the top of the rim. We have young guys that are doing that now, but they are the 2.0. They’re able to shoot deep threes and sky over the rim. But when you look at me and Steph, I just feel like we’re able to do things out there that keeps the normal person walking down the street – it gives them hope that basketball can be for them as well," Kyrie continued.

Kyrie Irving had quite the game himself, finishing with 32 points, 7 assists, and 7 rebounds in the loss. He was the lone star out there fro Brooklyn, with both Kevin Durant and James Harden sidelined with injuries. It's always refreshing to see opponents show respect to one another, but it is especially cool to see the mutual respect between two of the game's greatest players in Kyrie Irving and Steph Curry.

