LA Clippers' 2023 Championship Odds Revealed

In the most recent 2023 NBA championship odds from SISportsbook, the LA Clippers were given the league's fifth-best odds to win it all. Trailing only the Boston Celtics, Golden State Warriors, Phoenix Suns, and Milwaukee Bucks for the league's best odds, the Clippers project to be right in the middle of next year's title chase.

Having re-signed all of their key free agents outside of backup center Isaiah Hartenstein, the Clippers will be returning a core that survived most of last season without both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Adding both of those superstars into the mix should ascend this team right back into contention.

Adding John Wall, following his buyout with the Houston Rockets, is another reason why many are high on the Clippers. While nobody expects Wall to be an All-Star, the veteran point guard will have an opportunity to utilize his strengths in LA. A primary ball handler is something many felt the Clippers were lacking the last few seasons, so allowing John Wall to facilitate an offense that is loaded with shooting, should be an ideal fit for the five-time All-Star.

While there are still moves around the league that will likely be made between now and next season, there is legitimate reason for optimism surrounding this Clippers group. Should they stay healthy, a championship run is certainly not an unrealistic outcome.

