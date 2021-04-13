LA Clippers vs. Indiana Pacers: Preview, How to Watch and Betting Info

After completing a nine-game homestand, the LA Clippers will begin a three-game road trip on Tuesday night against a hungry Indiana Pacers team.

Led by All-Star forward Domantas Sabonis, the Pacers enter Tuesday's contest as winners of three-straight over the Minnesota Timberwolves, Orlando Magic and Memphis Grizzlies. Despite ranking as a middling group on both ends of the floor, the Pacers are exceptional at moving the ball around, forcing turnovers and limiting three-point attempts.

With that said, there's no team in the league that's hotter right now than the Clippers. LA has won five in a row and 11 of its last 13, and it's knocked off some of the best teams in the NBA during that stretch, including the Phoenix Suns, Portland Trail Blazers, Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers.

Paul George's play has elevated the team as of late. The reigning Western Conference Player of the Week is averaging 33.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists and shooting 61% from three-point range over his last three contests.

With Kawhi Leonard, Patrick Beverley and Serge Ibaka sidelined, the Clippers will need George to keep up his stellar play against his former team. If he can get things going early and LA can keep Indiana out of the paint, the Clippers should be able to start their road trip on the right foot.

How to Watch

Matchup: LA Clippers (37-18) at Indiana Pacers (25-27)

Date: Tuesday, April 13

Time: 4:30 p.m. PST

Venue: Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Broadcast: TNT

Betting Info

Spread: Clippers -3

Moneyline: Pacers +130, Clippers -154

Point Total: O/U 232

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Related Stories

LA Clippers Star Kawhi Leonard (Foot) OUT vs. Indiana Pacers

LA Clippers All-Star Paul George Named Western Conference Player of the Week

Three Takeaways from the LA Clippers' Win over the Detroit Pistons