LA Clippers Star Kawhi Leonard (Back Spasms) Available vs. Washington Wizards

After sitting out of Tuesday night's contest with the Boston Celtics due to back spasms, Kawhi Leonard is officially set to return when the LA Clippers take on the Washington Wizards on Thursday.

The All-Star forward initially suffered the injury against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, though it's unclear at what point in the game it occurred. Leonard was a game-time decision against Boston and was pulled just minutes before tip-off.

Getting Leonard back in the rotation will be key for the Clippers as the team looks to head into the All-Star break on a high note. LA has lost two games in a row and five of its last eight overall, falling to 24-13 on the season. Ahead of tonight's contest, the Clippers are tied with the Los Angeles Lakers for third in the Western Conference standings.

Leonard was instrumental in LA's win over Washington in late February, pouring in a game-high 32 points to go along with seven rebounds, four assists and a steal in 34 minutes of action.

As far as the rest of the roster is concerned, Marcus Morris Sr. and Patrick Patterson will not be available for the Clippers. Morris suffered a concussion in Tuesday's loss to the Celtics, while Patterson has missed the last handful of games due to personal reasons.

The LA Clippers and Washington Wizards will take the floor at 4:00 p.m. PT.

