LA Clippers Guard Lou Williams Responds to Trade Rumors: 'This is my last stop'

It's officially trade season in the NBA, and absolutely nobody is safe from having their name pop up in trade rumors — especially not guys who have been moved several times before, like LA Clippers guard Lou Williams.

The three-time Sixth Man of the Year is no stranger to the noise, and his current situation with the Clippers certainly doesn't help quell it, either. The 34-year-old is playing on the final year of his contract with LA, and it's unknown what he plans to do after this season.

Thus, plenty of rumors have started to circulate regarding Williams' status with the Clippers. There's no denying that rival contenders would love to add him to the roster, but according to a comment Williams left on Instagram, it doesn't sound like he's going anywhere anytime soon.

"This is my last stop champ," Williams wrote. "I get traded it's gonna be to LouWillVille lol."

This isn't the first time Williams has talked about finishing his career with LA. In an interview with ESPN's Ros-Gold Onwude last April, he said he wouldn't play for another NBA team once his days with the Clippers were up.

"This is it," Williams said. "Listen, all teams out there, I'm not playing for anybody else after this... That's my leverage. I identify with this group of guys, I identify with this organization. I don't see me finding that somewhere else."

Williams is in the midst of another successful season with the Clippers, posting averages of 12.4 points, 2.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists in roughly 23 minutes per game. He's also connecting on 39.6% of his looks from three-point range, which would be a new career-high if it holds.

It's hard to say whether the Clippers will be active ahead of this season's trade deadline, but no matter the case, it seems very unlikely that Williams will be involved in a deal.

