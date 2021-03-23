Luke Kennard Reflects on Historic Night: 'It's one of the best experiences that I've had'

If all else fails, turn to Luke Kennard.

With the LA Clippers down 22 points to the Atlanta Hawks halfway through the third quarter, Tyronn Lue removed his starters from the game and went deep into his bench. That unit included Kennard, who would make history down the stretch of the game.

Over the final 18 minutes of the contest, Kennard went off for 20 points, seven rebounds and four assists without missing a single one of his eight shot attempts — four of which came from three-point range, including a half-court heave. The Clippers outscored the Hawks by 30 with him on the floor and went on to win by a final score of 119-110.

"It's up there," Kennard said after the game. "It's definitely one of the most fun games I've been a part of in my basketball career. Not even just NBA, but just playing basketball. That's top two, if not at the top. That was a lot of fun... Just hearing the guys on the sideline, the way that they were cheering us on as we made that run, that's just what a team is all about. That was a lot of fun. It's definitely up there with one of the best games and definitely one of the best experiences that I've had."

According to the Clippers, Kennard became the second player in the shot clock era to record at least 20 points, seven rebounds and four assists while shooting 100% from the field in under 20 minutes of play. The only other player to accomplish the feat was the Hall of Famer Jerry Lucas, who went for 21 points, eight rebounds and four assists on Dec. 11, 1971.

Coach Lue seemed especially impressed by Kennard's effort and hinted at him taking on a larger role in the near future.

"The way he's performed the last four games he's played, he's definitely earned something," Lue said. "Just seeing the way he played, and when he came in the locker room, the guys poured water all over him and jumped up and down for him... We're just glad he's playing well right now and just happy for him for a night like tonight."

Coming into tonight's contest, Kennard had appeared in just one of the team's last three games and was struggling to earn meaningful minutes on the court. Perhaps we'll see him slide into the starting rotation when the LA Clippers take the floor against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday.

Related Stories

LA Clippers Trade Mfiondu Kabengele to Sacramento Kings, Create Roster Spot

LA Clippers Reportedly Interested in Atlanta Hawks Sharpshooter Bogdanovic

Former Clippers General Manager, NBA Legend Elgin Baylor Passes Away