NewsGamedaySI.COM
Search
LA Clippers Midseason Grades: Paul George

LA Clippers Midseason Grades: Paul George

Has George proven his doubters wrong?
Author:
Publish date:

© Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Stats (as of 3/10): 23.7 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 5.4 APG, 0.5 BPG, 1.1 SPG, 49.9 FG%, 45.0 3PT%, 88.8 FT%, 64.2 TS%

Paul George is on a revenge tour. It’s still unclear what the final destination of this tour will be, and whether  it will be one of those tours that you keep the T-shirt from for the rest of your life, but one thing is for certain: he’s having an excellent season.

He’s not MVP-level OKC PG, but he doesn’t need to be. As a second option, he’s been ungodly efficient. There are only six players in the league that have a higher true shooting percentage than George that also have a usage rate of 25% or higher: Zach LaVine, Nikola Jokic, Kevin Durant, Zion Williamson and Stephen Curry—fairly elite company.

George has also become an above-average playmaker for his position. He’s averaging a career-high 5.4 assists per game, and has looked more than competent finding shooters off of his prized pick-and-roll possessions

Defensively, George is still a lengthy wing that can switch onto most players shorter than 6’10. While it is strange that the Clippers are middle of the pack defensively (15th in the league) despite having four players in their starting lineup that have made multiple All-Defensive teams throughout their career, the blame cannot fall solely on George. Similar to his co-star Kawhi Leonard, it is not a question if George can turn it on defensively in the postseason and make life hard for any team’s best offensive wing.

It’s been said a million times, but George will continue to be hunted by his playoff demons until he proves the doubters wrong in said playoffs. But until then, the revenge tour continues.

Halfway Point Grade: A

Related Articles 

LA Clippers Midseason Grades: Kawhi Leonard

Betting Odds for Blake Griffin's next team

Sources: Staples Center hoping to have limited fans for the playoffs

USATSI_15522020
News

LA Clippers Midseason Grades: Paul George

USATSI_13585286_168384702_lowres
News

Should the LA Clippers revisit a Terry Rozier trade?

© Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
News

LA Clippers Midseason Grades: Kawhi Leonard

USATSI_10538145_168384702_lowres
News

Betting Odds for Blake Griffin's next team

USATSI_14180613_168384702_lowres
News

Sources: Staples Center hoping to have limited fans for the playoffs

USATSI_14159291
News

LeBron James on Drafting Paul George: 'We Are Enemies'

USATSI_10556370_168384702_lowres
News

Report: Clippers interested in signing Blake Griffin

USATSI_15672023
News

Three Takeaways from the LA Clippers' Deflating Loss to the Washington Wizards