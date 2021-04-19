LA Clippers Officially Sign Yogi Ferrell to 10-Day Contract

The LA Clippers announced on Monday that they have signed free agent point guard Yogi Ferrell to a 10-Day contract.

The news means that the Clippers will not sign Malik Fitts to a second 10-Day contract, though the rookie was able to score his first NBA basket on Sunday night against the Minnesota TImberwolves before his contract expired.

Ferrell is being added to sure up the Clippers’ point guard depth, as starter Patrick Beverley is expected to miss at least three more weeks with a fractured left hand. While Reggie Jackson and Rajon Rondo have done an excellent job picking up the slack, Ferrell can act as insurance in case one of them misses time as well.

Ferrell has posted career averages of 7.8 points and 2.3 assists over the course of his five-year career, shooting 42.2% from the field. What’s more enticing is his career average three-point shooting of 36.7% on 5.4 attempts per 36 minutes. Playing alongside ball-dominant wings like Kawhi Leonard and Paul George means the point guard needs to be able to play off the ball and hit spot-up threes when called upon. If Ferrell can do that (if he ever plays with the starters) and offer some offensive creation when he’s playing with the bench unit, he should be a decent fit.

Ferrell has cleared all health and safety protocols, so it is possible that he could play in Tuesday night’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers, if Tyronn Lue can find minutes for him.

