LA Clippers Star Paul George (Rest) OUT vs. Houston Rockets

The LA Clippers will be down a handful of starters when they take on the Houston Rockets on Friday night.
© Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

Maybe this won't be a blowout after all.

The LA Clippers will be down a handful of starters when they take on the Houston Rockets on Friday night. Among the sidelined players is Paul George, who is being given the night off for injury management.

George recently confirmed that the bone edema injury that kept him out of seven consecutive games earlier in the season has "flared up" again, though he feels he can play through it. Given the circumstances of tonight's contest — the second night of a back-to-back against a lowly Rockets team — it's hard to blame the team for taking the extra precaution. 

With that said, the Clippers will still miss his presence. George has reached another level lately, averaging 25.0 points, 7.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists over his last six appearances. 

Patrick Beverley and Serge Ibaka will join George on the sidelines, as the pair has already been ruled out due to various injuries. Reggie Jackson and Rajon Rondo could sit out as well, as both players have been designated as "questionable" on the Clippers' latest injury report. 

If all five players end up missing tonight's contest, look for Terance Mann, Luke Kennard and Amir Coffey to see a little more time on the floor than they're used to. 

The LA Clippers will host the Houston Rockets at 7:00 p.m. PST.

