Paul George on LA Clippers - 76ers Matchup: 'It'll be great to see Doc [Rivers]'

LA Clippers star Paul George says he's looking forward to seeing former coach Doc Rivers and the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night.
It's been nearly six months since Doc Rivers was ousted from his position with the LA Clippers, and on Saturday night, he'll visit his former team for the first time since. 

All-Star forward Paul George says he's looking forward to the matchup.

"It'll be great," George said Thursday. "It'll be great to see Doc [Rivers]. I got to see him All-Star weekend, so it'll be great because his team is playing well, Philly is on a great run... It'll be a fun matchup. I think it's a much-needed matchup for us."

George and Rivers have famously exchanged verbal blows in the time since Rivers' departure from the franchise, with George saying he felt Rivers didn't use him correctly in the postseason. Rivers responded to the criticism shortly after, saying he "enjoyed coaching George" and that all parties involved needed to take responsibility for the historic collapse.

Little has been said on either side since December, though that could certainly change after tonight's game. Both the Clippers and Sixers are red-hot, with each team riding a four-game winning streak into Saturday's showdown. With LA down a handful of starters, potentially including Kawhi Leonard, a lot of the weight will fall on George's shoulders. 

The LA Clippers will host Rivers and the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:00 p.m. PT.

