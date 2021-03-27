LA Clippers vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Preview, How to Watch and Betting Info

In what could be Rajon Rondo’s debut as an LA Clipper, the Clippers will face off against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday at 7 p.m.

The Clippers will need Rondo, as they might be just as short-handed as they were on Thursday when they played the Spurs. Patrick Beverley (right knee soreness) and Serge Ibaka (lower back tightness) have already been confirmed as out, and Kawhi Leonard (right foot soreness) and Marcus Morris Sr. (right calf contusion) are both listed as questionable.

For Philly, superstar center Joel Embiid remains out with a knee injury. However, the Sixers have exceeded expectations in his absence, going 6-1 since Embiid went down. They are still a dangerous squad, with Ben Simmons as their ace perimeter defender and former Clipper Tobias Harris as their crunch-time scorer (Philly ranks fourth in the league in clutch net rating).

Saturday’s matchup will also mark Sixers Head Coach Doc Rivers’ first game playing against his former Clippers squad since he and the team parted ways last offseason.

“It’ll be good to see him and Sam [Cassell] coming back to the arena,” Head Coach Tyronn Lue said of Rivers, whom he worked with as a Clippers assistant coach last season. “I don’t know how many hugs we can give because of protocol, but I might break protocol come next game.”

While Rivers might’ve gone out on a bit of a sour note (losing to the Denver Nuggets in the conference semifinals), it seems there is no love lost between him and his former team.

“It’ll be great to see Doc,” Paul George said.

How to Watch

Matchup: LA Clippers (30-16) vs Philadelphia 76ers (32-13)

Date: Saturday, March 27

Time: 7:00 p.m. PT



Venue: Staples Center

Broadcast Information: NBA TV

Betting Info

Spread: Clippers -4.5

Moneyline: 76ers +154, Clippers -184

Point Total: O/U 220.5

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

