Paul George Unsure if Toe Injury Will Linger For Rest of Season

George has missed a total of nine games throughout the season due to a bone edema in his toe.
Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports

LA Clippers forward Paul George revealed recently that the bone edema in the second toe of his right foot has flared up again, and he is unsure whether it will continue to be an issue for the rest of the season.

When asked if the bone edema would be a lingering injury, George gave what little information he had.

It is unclear whether the injury has been hindering George while he’s on the court. He didn’t refute the notion that the bone edema was bothering him when rising up off of his right foot.

George missed seven games earlier in the season with this toe injury before this most recent flare-up, which had him sitting for an additional two games. It seems, at least for the time being, that he and the medical staff will have to keep an eye on the injury for the foreseeable future.

George looked decent in the Clippers’ 104-86 blowout win over the Lakers on Sunday, scoring 16 points on 6-14 shooting.

It will be interesting to see how this injury develops as the season progresses. George cannot afford to miss much more time, as the Western Conference standings continue to tighten with less than a third of the regular season to go.

