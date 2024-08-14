LA Clippers Player Reveals Wild LeBron James Shoe Story
Clippers forward P.J. Tucker is known for having the greatest shoe collection in the NBA. His collection is so great, that he he actually owns player's shoes that the players themselves don't own. One wild case in example is LeBron James.
During an interview with shoe website Got Sole, P.J. Tucker revealed that he actually owns a pair of LeBrons that LeBron himself has never actually seen before.
"I hit LeBron, he was like, 'Yo what the f**K!"
In 2023, it was reported that P.J. Tucker had collected over 5,000 pairs of shoes, including a diamond-encrusted pair of AIr Jordans that are worth over $250,000. The amount of shoes that Tucker actually brings into the arena for every game day is a very unreal amount. Earlier this year, Tucker gifted LeBron James a pair of shoes, so the news makes sense in that regard.
As of right now, P.J. Tucker is on the final year of his contract with the LA Clippers, earning $11,539,000. Last season, he was unhappy with the amount of playing time that he received on the team. It was reported by numerous outlets that the Clippers were looking to shop Tucker this offseason, but finding a team for a 39 year old earning $11 million will be a very difficult task. It remains to be seen if the Clippers can pull it off.
