All Clippers

France Basketball Veteran, Clippers Player Announces Olympics Retirement

France basketball veteran and LA Clippers forward Nicolas Batum has retired from the Olympics

Joey Linn

Aug 8, 2024; Paris, France; France power forward Victor Wembanyama (32) and small forward Nicolas Batum (5) celebrate during the second half against Germany in a men's basketball semifinal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena.
Aug 8, 2024; Paris, France; France power forward Victor Wembanyama (32) and small forward Nicolas Batum (5) celebrate during the second half against Germany in a men's basketball semifinal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. / Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

LA Clippers forward Nicolas Batum won a silver medal with France at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The 16-year NBA veteran had some incredible moments for France in his basketball career, but this will be his final appearance in that jersey.

Speaking after the gold medal game against Team USA, Batum said via BasketNews, "It was my last one with this jersey. I spent fifteen years playing four World Cups, four Eurobaskets, and four Olympics. I did what I had to do: seven medals. I’m happy."

Batum ends his incredible France basketball career with a silver medal at the Paris Olympics.

It remains to be seen how many more years Batum will play in the NBA, but the veteran forward signed a two-year, $9.6M deal with the Clippers this summer. The deal include a player option, so Batum could make a decision on his NBA future next summer.

In a 2022 interview, Batum said in French, "Ty Lue saved my life, so I'll stay with T-Lue unless they kick me out. He saved my career."

Batum was traded from the Clippers to the Philadelphia 76ers at the beginning of last season in the James Harden trade, but re-signed with LA this summer where he hopes to finish his NBA career. Finishing his Olympic career with a silver medal, Batum is a France basketball great.

Related Articles

Philadelphia 76ers Star Reveals Honest Feelings on James Harden

Exclusive: Russell Westbrook Opens Up About Role With Clippers

James Harden Opens Up About Playing for Clippers After Rough Few Years

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News