France Basketball Veteran, Clippers Player Announces Olympics Retirement
LA Clippers forward Nicolas Batum won a silver medal with France at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The 16-year NBA veteran had some incredible moments for France in his basketball career, but this will be his final appearance in that jersey.
Speaking after the gold medal game against Team USA, Batum said via BasketNews, "It was my last one with this jersey. I spent fifteen years playing four World Cups, four Eurobaskets, and four Olympics. I did what I had to do: seven medals. I’m happy."
Batum ends his incredible France basketball career with a silver medal at the Paris Olympics.
It remains to be seen how many more years Batum will play in the NBA, but the veteran forward signed a two-year, $9.6M deal with the Clippers this summer. The deal include a player option, so Batum could make a decision on his NBA future next summer.
In a 2022 interview, Batum said in French, "Ty Lue saved my life, so I'll stay with T-Lue unless they kick me out. He saved my career."
Batum was traded from the Clippers to the Philadelphia 76ers at the beginning of last season in the James Harden trade, but re-signed with LA this summer where he hopes to finish his NBA career. Finishing his Olympic career with a silver medal, Batum is a France basketball great.
Related Articles
Philadelphia 76ers Star Reveals Honest Feelings on James Harden
Exclusive: Russell Westbrook Opens Up About Role With Clippers
James Harden Opens Up About Playing for Clippers After Rough Few Years