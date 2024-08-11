Steph Curry References James Harden's Iconic Shot During Olympics Celebration
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry was a hero for Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics. With 36 points against Serbia in the semifinals game, Curry added a team-high 24 points against France in the gold medal game. Winning a gold medal in his first Olympics, Curry added to what was already an all-time great list of basketball accomplishments.
Curry's 24 points in the gold medal game included four three-pointers in the fourth quarter. It was a classic Curry flurry, as the four-time NBA champion put France away with a three-point eruption in the final minutes of the fourth quarter:
Curry's final three of the game came over two France defenders, as he somehow drained the shot with the defense all over him:
Sharing a postgame celebration video on X, Curry was with his Team USA teammates Anthony Edwards and Kevin Durant. Speaking about Curry's final three over two defenders, Edwards said the star point guard should have pointed at them.
"That's what James [Harden] did back in the day," Curry responded.
Referencing Harden's iconic four-point play against the LA Clippers in 2019, Curry quickly recalled the former Rockets star pointing at both Patrick Beverley and Paul George after draining the tough three.
Now a member of the Clippers, Harden was teammates with George last season. In the 2009 NBA draft class with Curry, Harden has a good relationship with the Warriors star.
