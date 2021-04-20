LA Clippers vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Preview, How to Watch and Betting Info

The LA Clippers will look to build another winning streak when they take on the short-handed Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night.

After a quick return home, the LA Clippers will hit the road again on Tuesday night to take on a short-handed Portland Trail Blazers squad.

Damian Lillard and Jusuf Nurkic — two names that have become synonymous with the Blazers over the years — will be sidelined for tonight's contest. That's a lot of points taken off the board for Portland, which isn't a good sign for a team that has earned most of its wins on account of its offense this season.

With that said, the Clippers can't afford to take the Blazers lightly. Portland has struggled lately, but this is still a team fighting hard for a spot in the playoffs. They'll be hungry for a win over a Western Conference giant like LA. Look for CJ McCollum and Norman Powell to try to lead them to victory.

As for the Clippers, they'll have no problem scoring on Portland's 29th-ranked defense tonight. It's more important that they win the game on the defensive end of the floor and try to limit the Blazers' attempts from the perimeter, as they rank second in three-point makes this season.

The Clippers will need to stay focused, but they should be in line to earn another victory tonight.

The LA Clippers will take on the Portland Trail Blazers at 7:00 p.m. PST.

How to Watch

Matchup: LA Clippers (40-19) at Portland Trail Blazers (32-24)

Date: Tuesday, April 20

Time: 7:00 p.m. PST

Venue: Moda Center

Broadcast: TNT

Betting Info

Spread: Clippers -7.5

Moneyline: Trail Blazers +245, Clippers -300

Point Total: O/U 223.5

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

