LA Clippers vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Preview, How to Watch and Betting Info

Author:
Publish date:

© Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

The LA Clippers will need a strong effort to take down the new-look Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night.

There will be points.

The LA Clippers will take on the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night in what is sure to be a high-scoring contest. Not only do both teams feature some of the top scorers in the NBA, but the Clippers and Blazers both rank among the top-five teams in the league in offensive rating.

For Portland, much of the damage is done by Damian Lillard. The 30-year-old guard is enjoying one of his most productive seasons to date, averaging 29.6 points and 7.7 assists per game and shooting the ball with absurd efficiency. 

The Blazers also fetch nearly 40 combined points per game from CJ McCollum and Norman Powell, the latter of whom the team acquired at the trade deadline from the Toronto Raptors. Powell is shooting a blistering 45.8% from three-point range in five appearances with his new squad.

Defense will likely be the difference tonight, and fortunately for the Clippers, they've been the much better team on that end of the floor this season — and especially lately. LA allows the sixth-fewest points per game and ranks 10th in defensive rating.

The Clippers also have the necessary personnel to frustrate the Blazers, including Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Patrick Beverley, who is expected to return to the lineup tonight from a 12-game absence. And although he won't add much defensively, DeMarcus Cousins is also expected to make his Clippers debut against Portland after signing a 10-day contract with the team on Monday. 

Prepare for a shootout, but if the Clippers can bring the same defensive mindset tonight that we've seen over the last few weeks, they should earn a convincing victory.

How to Watch

Matchup: LA Clippers (33-18) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (30-19)

Date: Tuesday, April 6

Time: 7:00 p.m. PST

Venue: Staples Center

Broadcast Information: NBA League Pass

Betting Info

Spread: Clippers -6

Moneyline: Trail Blazers +194, Clippers -235

Point Total: O/U 229

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Dec 30, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) drives into the key defended by LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) and LA Clippers guard Patrick Beverley (21) during the first quarter at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
