Skip to main content
LA Clippers Release Pre-Season Schedule

NBAE via Getty Images

LA Clippers Release Pre-Season Schedule

The NBA season is almost here, starting with some pre-season basketball
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The NBA season is getting closer, and with the full schedule already out, the LA Clippers finally released their pre-season schedule as well. While usually inconsequential, this pre-season will serve as an opportunity for both Kawhi Leonard and John Wall to get their first NBA action in over a year.

The Clippers will open their pre-season in Seattle on September 30th against Maccabi Ra'anana at 7:00 PST. The team will stay in Seattle to face the Portland Trail Blazers on October 3rd at 7:30 PST.

After leaving Seattle, the Clippers will come home and finish their pre-season with two Southern California games. The first will be at Crypto.com Arena on October 9th vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves at 7:30 PST. The team will then head to Ontario, California on October 12th for a game against the Denver Nuggets at 7:30 PST.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

While it is unclear exactly how the Clippers plan to approach the pre-season, the current expectation is that Kawhi Leonard will participate at some point. This will give fans their first look at the superstar forward since the 2021 Western Conference Semi-Finals.

As for John Wall, this will also be his first NBA action in over a year. As previously mentioned, the pre-season means very little, but the Clippers will have an opportunity to utilize it in a way that knocks off some rust.

Clippers Player: Steph Curry is Top-10 All-Time

Exclusive: Austin Reaves Opens up About Clippers vs. Lakers Rivalry

Norman Powell Opens up About Playing With Kawhi Leonard and Paul George

USATSI_17768982_168390270_lowres
News

Stephen A. Smith says Clippers are 'Mopping the Streets' With Lakers

By Farbod Esnaashari
Rusev Clippers
News

Celebrity Clipper Fan and AEW Star Miro Joins Monster Energy BIG3 Celebrity Game

By Farbod Esnaashari
May 28, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; LA Clippers guard Paul George (13) and guard Terance Mann (14) celebrate during the second quarter against the Dallas Mavericks in game three in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Terance Mann Believes Clippers Are Winning 2023 Championship

By Joey Linn
kawhi-lue
News

Ty Lue Opens up About Getting Kawhi Leonard Back

By Joey Linn
USATSI_15580178_168390270_lowres
News

Exclusive: Lakers Legend Believes Clippers Have Chance of Going to NBA Finals

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_17999833_168390270_lowres
News

The LA Clippers Have the Most Back-to-Backs in NBA This Season

By Farbod Esnaashari
leonard-george-iso-120420
News

Paul George: Kawhi Leonard 'Looks Midseason Form'

By Joey Linn
usa_today_17822127.0
News

Kawhi Leonard: 'Physically I Feel Good'

By Joey Linn