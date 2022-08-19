LA Clippers Release Pre-Season Schedule

The NBA season is getting closer, and with the full schedule already out, the LA Clippers finally released their pre-season schedule as well. While usually inconsequential, this pre-season will serve as an opportunity for both Kawhi Leonard and John Wall to get their first NBA action in over a year.

The Clippers will open their pre-season in Seattle on September 30th against Maccabi Ra'anana at 7:00 PST. The team will stay in Seattle to face the Portland Trail Blazers on October 3rd at 7:30 PST.

After leaving Seattle, the Clippers will come home and finish their pre-season with two Southern California games. The first will be at Crypto.com Arena on October 9th vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves at 7:30 PST. The team will then head to Ontario, California on October 12th for a game against the Denver Nuggets at 7:30 PST.

While it is unclear exactly how the Clippers plan to approach the pre-season, the current expectation is that Kawhi Leonard will participate at some point. This will give fans their first look at the superstar forward since the 2021 Western Conference Semi-Finals.

As for John Wall, this will also be his first NBA action in over a year. As previously mentioned, the pre-season means very little, but the Clippers will have an opportunity to utilize it in a way that knocks off some rust.

