LA Clippers Star Kawhi Leonard ACTIVE for Game 5 vs. Utah Jazz

Leonard was not listed on the Clippers' injury report despite suffering an apparent knee injury in Game 4.

LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard is good to go for Game 5 of his team’s Conference Semifinals series against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, as the All-Star was not listed on the team’s injury report.

Leonard’s health was in question after he collided with Jazz forward Joe Ingles in the fourth quarter of Game 4 on Monday night. After the collision, Leonard was seen wincing and grabbing his right knee. He was subbed out shortly after, and did not check back in for the remainder of the game despite a late-game surge by the Jazz. No medical staff attended to Leonard while he was on the bench.

After the game, Leonard was asked by the TNT broadcast crew if the apparent injury was anything to be concerned about.

“Nah, I’ll be good,” Leonard responded with his usual man-of-few-words bluntness.

Turns out he was right, and Clipper fans everywhere can breathe a sigh of relief. Barring any unforeseen complications, Leonard will be starting Game 5 in Utah.

Center Serge Ibaka was the only player listed on LA’s injury report, which is to be expected given the fact that he recently underwent back surgery and is expected to miss the remainder of the postseason.

For Utah, All-Star point guard Mike Conley Jr. has once again been listed as questionable to play. Conley has yet to play a game in this series, as he has been dealing with a right hamstring injury that he suffered in the Jazz’s previous series against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Game 5 tips off on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

