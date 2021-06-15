Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsGamedaySI.COM
Search
LA Clippers Star Kawhi Leonard ACTIVE for Game 5 vs. Utah Jazz

LA Clippers Star Kawhi Leonard ACTIVE for Game 5 vs. Utah Jazz

Leonard was not listed on the Clippers' injury report despite suffering an apparent knee injury in Game 4.
Author:
Publish date:
Leonard was not listed on the Clippers' injury report despite suffering an apparent knee injury in Game 4.

LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard is good to go for Game 5 of his team’s Conference Semifinals series against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, as the All-Star was not listed on the team’s injury report.

Leonard’s health was in question after he collided with Jazz forward Joe Ingles in the fourth quarter of Game 4 on Monday night. After the collision, Leonard was seen wincing and grabbing his right knee. He was subbed out shortly after, and did not check back in for the remainder of the game despite a late-game surge by the Jazz. No medical staff attended to Leonard while he was on the bench.

After the game, Leonard was asked by the TNT broadcast crew if the apparent injury was anything to be concerned about.

“Nah, I’ll be good,” Leonard responded with his usual man-of-few-words bluntness.

Turns out he was right, and Clipper fans everywhere can breathe a sigh of relief. Barring any unforeseen complications, Leonard will be starting Game 5 in Utah.

Center Serge Ibaka was the only player listed on LA’s injury report, which is to be expected given the fact that he recently underwent back surgery and is expected to miss the remainder of the postseason.

For Utah, All-Star point guard Mike Conley Jr. has once again been listed as questionable to play. Conley has yet to play a game in this series, as he has been dealing with a right hamstring injury that he suffered in the Jazz’s previous series against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Game 5 tips off on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Related Stories

Three Takeaways from the LA Clippers' Game 4 Win over the Utah Jazz

Paul George Reveals Clippers' Mindset For Game 5 Against Jazz

LA Clippers Star Kawhi Leonard Named to 2020-21 All-Defensive Second Team

USATSI_16256070
News

LA Clippers Star Kawhi Leonard ACTIVE for Game 5 vs. Utah Jazz

USATSI_16256070
News

Three Takeaways from the LA Clippers' Game 4 Win over the Utah Jazz

USATSI_16255948_168384702_lowres
News

Paul George Reveals Clippers' Mindset For Game 5 Against Jazz

USATSI_16256074
News

Kawhi Leonard on Apparent Knee Injury: "I'll be Good"

Jun 8, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) warms up prior to game one in the second round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs. at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
News

LA Clippers Star Kawhi Leonard Named to 2020-21 All-Defensive Second Team

Jun 12, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) moves the ball while Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) defends in the third quarter during game three in the second round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs. at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports
News

LA Clippers vs. Utah Jazz Game 4: Preview, How to Watch and Betting Info

USATSI_14159760_168384702_lowres
News

Robert Horry Says Clippers Don't Belong In Staples Center

Jun 12, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) goes up for a shot in front of Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) in the third quarter during game three in the second round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs. at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports
News

Three Takeaways from the LA Clippers' Game 3 Win Over the Utah Jazz