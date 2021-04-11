LA Clippers vs. Detroit Pistons: Preview, How to Watch and Betting Info

The LA Clippers will look to claim their fifth-straight win on Sunday night against the Detroit Pistons, tipping off at 7 p.m. from Staples Center.

For LA, they’ll be missing their primary offensive engine in Kawhi Leonard, who will sit out the game for resting purposes after playing three games in four nights against the Blazers, Suns and Rockets (all wins for the Clippers). Patrick Beverley (hand fracture) and Serge Ibaka (lower back tightness) also remain out. However, Paul George will return in Leonard’s stead, as he was given the night off on Friday to rest. Rajon Rondo (right adductor soreness) has also been upgraded to questionable for Sunday night’s matchup.

The Pistons might also be missing their best player, as Jerami Grant sat in Saturday’s matchup against the Blazers with a knee injury, and is currently listed as day-to-day. Grant has had a breakout season, averaging 22.5 points on 28% usage (a 10% jump from last season). Grant has been the clear no.1 option for Detroit, and has generated offense at a decent rate for the otherwise offensively starved team. Rodney McGruder will remain out with an elbow injury.

For the season, the Pistons rank 18th on defense and 23rd on offense, but have gone a respectable 4-4 in their last eight games (albeit to lowly competition). However, Grant out, the Clippers should have no problem dispatching the no.15 seed in the Eastern Conference if they are engaged. If LA does struggle, it’ll be because they’ve played five games in nine nights, including a back-to-back on Thursday and Friday. Having said that, the Pistons played a game the night before on the road against the Trail Blazers, so they won’t be spring chickens, either.

With Leonard out, look for Luke Kennard to get the start alongside Reggie Jackson, George, Marcus Morris Sr. and Ivica Zubac.

How to Watch

Matchup: LA Clippers (36-18) vs. Detroit Pistons (16-37)

Date: Sunday, April 11

Time: 7:00 p.m. PST

Venue: Staples Center



Broadcast Information: NBA League Pass

Betting Info

Spread: Clippers -11.5

Moneyline: Pistons +500, Clippers -700

Point Total: O/U 216

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

