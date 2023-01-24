LA Clippers vs Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Revealed

The LA Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers face off in a very important battle in LA today. Given who is playing and the current trajectories of the team, it should be a fun one.

For the Clippers, both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George will be playing. Luke Kennard is out with right calf soreness, John Wall is out with abdominal soreness, Brandon Boston is out on a G League assignment, Moses Brown is out on a G League assignment, and Jason Preston is out on a G League assignment.

The Los Angeles Lakers' biggest name listed on the injury report is LeBron James, and he's listed as questionable with left ankle soreness. Additionally, Anthony Davis is out with a right foot stress injury, Rui Hachimura is out after just recently being traded, Austin Reaves is out with a left hamstring strain, and Lonnie Walker is out with left knee tendonitis.

Standings-wise, this is an incredibly important game for both the LA Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers. The Clippers are only two games ahead of the twelfth-seeded Lakers, but they're also only two games behind the fourth-seeded Pelicans. Both teams can make tremendous jumps in the standings just based on a few wins and losses.

After struggling for the past few weeks, both the Clippers and Lakers are on a two-game winning streak and starting to find their groove back. For those reasons, this game should be a fun one.

