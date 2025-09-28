LA Clippers Waive Three Hopeful Players Heading Into Training Camp
The Los Angeles Clippers, aside from the investigation that looms over them, should be entering the 2025-26 season with a lot of confidence. After taking the Denver Nuggets to seven games in the first round of the postseason, they bolstered their roster by adding John Collins, Brook Lopez, Bradley Beal, and Chris Paul, with the only notable loss being Norman Powell.
The Clippers might be criticized for the lack of youth, but outside of Kawhi Leonard, the older veterans on the roster were relatively healthy last season. As training camp nears and the rest of the NBA set to host their media days on Monday, the Clippers have made some moves regarding their roster.
Clippers Waive Three Roster Hopefuls
Heading into the weekend, the Clippers made three roster moves, waiving Taylor Funk, TyTy Washington Jr., and Zach Freemantle, per NBA.com's transactions log. Three players who were all hopeful to contend for a two-way or roster spot.
The Clippers currently have one standard contract spot open, but would have to be a player on the veteran minimum since they are hard-capped at the first apron.
Looking at Washington, who was the first of the players to sign with the team, he signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the Clippers in early August. According to Hoops Rumors, Washington signed a maximum Exhibit 10 deal, meaning he'll now likely be headed to San Diego to play for the Clippers' G League affiliate.
Washington has had several stints in the NBA, so he's got a strong chance to make the jump to the Clippers on a standard contract, especially if they have injuries during the season and need more guard help.
As for Funk, his deal was not previously reported, but he'll likely be headed to the Clippers' G League affiliate as well.
Lastly, for Freemantle, it was reported he signed an Exhibit 10 deal in early September after going undrafted in the 2025 Draft. A five-year player at Xavier who logged 107 starts, he could carve a role out for himself as a future two-way player if he's able to improve upon his outside shooting volume and efficiency, as well as his rebounding.
The Clippers' two-way spots are currently occupied by Jordan Miller, Trentyn Flowers, and 2025 second-round pick Kobe Sanders. Miller might have the best chance at making the jump for that open roster spot, especially since he was on a standard last season.