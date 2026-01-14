Chris Paul Discusses Next Steps Before Retiring at the End of Season

It has been a month and a half since the Los Angeles Clippers abruptly sent Chris Paul home from an East Coast road trip. After he was told that he was not going to play for the team this season, CP3 has yet to find a new team to finish out his career. Despite becoming trade eligible on December 15, there has been very little reporting about where Paul may end up.

As of right now, Paul remains under contract with the Clippers. He needs to either get traded before the February 5 trade deadline or get released so that he can sign with a new team.

The franchise icon went on Good Sports With Kevin Hart & Kenan Thompson on Sports on Prime to discuss what he has been doing away from the team and what he is looking for in the rest of his final season in the NBA.

Chris Paul shares his thoughts on retirement 😅 pic.twitter.com/LSPnYjxSPt — Sports on Prime (@SportsonPrime) January 14, 2026

Chris Paul Looking Forward to Getting Back on the Court to Finish Career

While admitting that he has been enjoying the time off and spending more time with his kids, Paul said he was looking forward to returning to the court. He revealed that he has been staying in shape and training and doesn't want his career to end on a sour note. Yet, he refused to share too much about where he wants to end up in the final few months of his career.

I'm working out, training every day...I love this game so much that I don't want it to end like that...I don't know what team I hope to finish with. Chris Paul

Paul has every right to finish his career on a different note than what went down with the Clippers. Clashes in leadership style and the disappointing start to the season ended Paul's stint in LA earlier than expected. Yet, it's undeniable that the Point God can still make a positive impact wherever he ends up. He probably can't play extended minutes, but as a mentor and a locker room leader who can be a quality depth option, Paul can still be a difference-maker on the right team.

Whether CP3 prioritizes winning a title, getting playing time, or staying close to home in the last few months of his career remains to be seen, but NBA fans would love to see Paul back in action so that he can write the final chapter of his glorious career.

