Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Kawhi Leonard, Josh Hart, Cooper Flagg, More)

A huge seven-game slate in the NBA on Wednesday offers a ton of chances to bet on player props, and I’m eyeing picks in these four games:

Toronto Raptors vs. Indiana Pacers

New York Knicks vs. Sacramento Kings

Denver Nuggets vs. Dallas Mavericks

Washington Wizards vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard has been on fire from beyond the arc as of late, and he’s a player that I’m eyeing on Wednesday in a battle with the Washington Wizards.

There are also a pair of role players that I’m looking at for today’s action, including Knicks wing Josh Hart, who had a big game on Sunday in his return from an ankle injury.

Here’s a look at each of these prop picks – and their latest odds – for Jan. 14.

Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Jan. 14

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Kawhi Leonard OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-159)

Leonard has shot the ball extremely well from beyond the arc this season, knocking down 38.6 percent of his attempts even though he's seen increased volume. The Clippers star is averaging a career-high in 3-point attempts (7.1 per game) and 3-pointers made (2.8 per game) in the 2025-26 campaign.

Now, he takes on a Washington team that ranks 24th in the NBA in opponent 3s made per game and 19th in opponent 3-point percentage.

Leonard has made at least three shots from beyond the arc in four games in a row and 14 of his 23 games since returning from an injury in late November. The star forward is shooting 38.4 percent from deep on 7.5 attempts per game over this 23-game stretch.

Cooper Flagg OVER 4.5 Assists (-141)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m buying Flagg as a prop target against Denver:

Flagg has really improved as a playmaker as his rookie season has gone on, and he's averaging 5.9 assists per game over his last 15 contests.

During that 15-game stretch, Flagg is averaging 7.9 potential assists per game, which is slightly up from the 7.4 potential assists he's averaging for the entire season.

Now, the rookie sensation takes on a Denver team that is 23rd in the NBA in defensive rating and opponent assists per game. Flagg nearly had a triple-double (33 points, nine rebounds, nine assists) the last time he faced Denver, and he's wildly undervalued with this prop set at just 4.5 dimes.

Over his last 15 games, Flagg has five or more assists in 12 of them. I'm buying him as a prop target now that he's the clear focal point of this Dallas attack.

Jamal Shead UNDER 6.5 Assists (-139)

Toronto Raptors guard Jamal Shead has been moved into the starting lineup with RJ Barrett and others out as of late, but I’m not buying him to clear his assists prop against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday.

Indiana ranks sixth in the NBA in opponent assists per game, and Shead has fallen short of this assists line (six in each start) despite averaging over 17 potential assists per game in his last two contests.

This season, Shead has just nine games with seven or more dimes, and one of those came with starting point guard Immanuel Quickley out of the lineup.

Indiana is allowing just over eight assists per game to opposing point guards this season, so I think this is a major ask for Shead to clear this line, especially with Brandon Ingram and Scottie Barnes off the injury report on Wednesday.

Josh Hart 12+ Points (-137)

After a multi-game absence with an ankle injury, Hart returned to the lineup on Sunday and promptly put up 18 points (on 7-of-15 shooting), three rebounds and six assists in over 30 minutes of action against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Now, the Knicks forward is averaging 12.4 points per game, and I’m eyeing him to hit his season average on Wednesday against the Kings. Sacramento ranks just 28th in the league in defensive rating and 27th in opponent points per game.

Hart has 12 or more points in 12 of his 15 games since re-entering the starting lineup, and he’s taking 9.4 shots per game despite playing seven fewer minutes per night than he did last season.

This is a solid value for the Knicks do-it-all forward on Wednesday night.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.