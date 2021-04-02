Sources: Lakers and Clippers Could Have Limited Fans Starting April 15

Sources have told AllClippers that Staples Center will be allowed to bring fans into the arena starting April 15.

However, that doesn't mean just quite yet that fans will be coming to games starting April 15. The state will legally allow fans to be in arenas by April 15, but there are still details each team has to go over.

There is no finalization on the number of fans that will be allowed in the arena. There are a number of ways that they're deciding on the capacity number of fans. One option would be to allow tested and non-tested fans, and another option would be to allow vaccinated fans. Each option would change the capacity limit for fans allowed. The Clippers, Lakers, Kings, and Sparks are all going to have to decide which avenue to take.

In addition, fans will not be allowed to eat in their seats. So the experience everyone was used to pre-COVID isn't quite returning yet. All of those little details and things like ticket prices are still being discussed. It's important to note that Staples Center is allowed to have fans starting April 15, but that doesn't mean it's the start date that fans will actually be let in. One could imagine they'd want fans as soon as possible though.

Regardless of the capacity or restrictions, it's a good sign to see that there's some light at the end of the tunnel. It's been over a year since any fans have stepped foot inside of Staples Center.

