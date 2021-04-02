Paul George Reveals Bone Edema Injury Has Returned

The LA Clipper spoke on the injury that has been bothering him for nearly two months.

LA Clippers forward Paul George revealed after Thursday night’s loss to the Denver Nuggets that the bone edema in the second toe of his right foot is the reason he sat the last two games.

George missed seven games earlier in the season with this same toe injury. It seems, at least for the time being, that he and the medical staff will have to keep an eye on the injury for the foreseeable future.

“It hasn’t seemed to go away yet,” George said postgame, with what sounded like disappointment in his voice. “At this point, it’s just managing the soreness and the swelling.”

It is unclear whether the injury has been hindering George while he’s on the court, but he did struggle against Denver. He shot just 5-15 from the field on Thursday, and missed a few easy looks at the rim. He didn’t refute the notion that the bone edema was bothering him when rising up off of his right foot.

“There’s just no pop on the right foot,” he said. “I can’t really bend my toe...most important is if I can play with minimal pain. That’s what I’m going for. We’ve got to figure it out.”

George played 32 minutes on the night, but Head Coach Tyronn Lue acknowledged that he was trying to give George shorter minute bursts throughout the game, rather than long stretches.

It will be interesting to see how this injury develops as the season progresses. George cannot afford to miss much more time, as the Western Conference standings continue to tighten with less than a third of the regular season to go.

