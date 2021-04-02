NewsGamedaySI.COM
Search
Paul George Reveals Bone Edema Injury Has Returned

Paul George Reveals Bone Edema Injury Has Returned

The LA Clipper spoke on the injury that has been bothering him for nearly two months.
Author:
Publish date:

© Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The LA Clipper spoke on the injury that has been bothering him for nearly two months.

LA Clippers forward Paul George revealed after Thursday night’s loss to the Denver Nuggets that the bone edema in the second toe of his right foot is the reason he sat the last two games.

George missed seven games earlier in the season with this same toe injury. It seems, at least for the time being, that he and the medical staff will have to keep an eye on the injury for the foreseeable future.

It is unclear whether the injury has been hindering George while he’s on the court, but he did struggle against Denver. He shot just 5-15 from the field on Thursday, and missed a few easy looks at the rim. He didn’t refute the notion that the bone edema was bothering him when rising up off of his right foot.

George played 32 minutes on the night, but Head Coach Tyronn Lue acknowledged that he was trying to give George shorter minute bursts throughout the game, rather than long stretches.

It will be interesting to see how this injury develops as the season progresses. George cannot afford to miss much more time, as the Western Conference standings continue to tighten with less than a third of the regular season to go. 

Related Stories

Lou Williams Breaks Silence After Emotional Trade from LA Clippers

LA Clippers Reportedly Discussing 10-Day Contract with DeMarcus Cousins

Marcus Morris Reacts to LA Clippers' Reported Interest in DeMarcus Cousins

USATSI_15833731
News

Paul George Reveals Bone Edema Injury Has Returned

USATSI_15526060_168384702_lowres
News

LA Clippers' Paul George Upgraded to Gametime Decision vs. Nuggets

Dec 25, 2020; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) controls the ball as Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) guards in the third quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
News

LA Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets: Preview, How to Watch and Betting Info

USATSI_15510125_168384702_lowres
News

Marcus Morris Reacts to DeMarcus Cousins Potentially Signing With Clippers

USATSI_15808194_168384702_lowres
News

Paul George, Serge Ibaka, Patrick Beverley, and Rondo OUT against Denver Nuggets

USATSI_13944413_168384702_lowres
News

Lou Williams Breaks Silence After Emotional Trade From LA Clippers

Mar 30, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) goes to the basket while defended by Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba (5) during the second half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
News

Three Takeaways from the LA Clippers' Disappointing Loss to the Orlando Magic

USATSI_15562750
News

Report: LA Clippers Discussing 10-Day Contract with DeMarcus Cousins