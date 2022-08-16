Lakers Legend Calls Kawhi and Paul George 'Grown Man' Version of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown

In a recent exclusive interview with AllClippers at the 9th Annual Cedric The Entertainer Celebrity Golf Classic, Los Angeles Lakers champion Derek Fisher revealed a unique comparison for the LA Clippers and Boston Celtics.

"I think that Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, the combination of those two guys - when you think about what the Boston Celtics were able to do with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown as that kind of duo, Kawhi and Paul George are the grown man version of those two guys," Fisher said.

Fisher continued by complimenting the roster the Clippers have built around Leonard and George, specifically mentioning Reggie Jackson's development, along with the team's grit.

"I think the Clippers have as good of a chance at anybody of coming out of the West," Fisher said. "I don't know if LA is prepared for the Clippers to come out of the West before the Lakers do, but it's legitimately possible based on the way the teams are currently constructed, and we're just gonna have to see how the season plays out."

Despite having won at the highest level with the Lakers, serving as an integral part of those championship teams, Fisher had a lot of high praise for the Clippers. Calling Kawhi Leonard and Paul George the "grown man version" of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, Fisher believes the Clippers can replicate some of Boston's recent success.

