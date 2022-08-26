Lawsuit Against Jerry West and Clippers Over Kawhi Leonard Dismissed

In December of 2020, a man named Johnny Wilkes filed a lawsuit against the LA Clippers and Jerry West stating that he had a verbal deal with Jerry West to help acquire Kawhi Leonard for $2.5 million. It looks like the case has finally come to a close, with all charges being dismissed.

Here is an official statement from Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Jon Takasugi handling the case:

“Accordingly, even looking at the acts and conduct of the parties, the only reasonable inference supported by the evidence is that there was not an agreement for plaintiff to be paid $2.5 million in exchange for an act or forbearance, nor did plaintiff promise to perform specific services in exchange for $2.5 million,” the judge said.

Jerry West is a special consultant for the LA Clippers and while it's no secret the Clippers went to extreme lengths to acquire Kawhi Leonard, Wilkes' claims were always a bit too vague - something that Judge Jon Takasugi also agrees.

"[The statements are] too vague and uncertain to support a claim that Mr. West, either in his personal capacity or on behalf of the Clippers, promised to pay plaintiff $2.5 million for his help," Takasugi said.

When the situation was brought up to Kawhi Leonard in December of 2020, he immediately refuted it, stating that it has nothing to do with him.

“Not at all," Leonard said. That has nothing to do with me coming here... I’m from LA. I grew up here my whole life. Out here, people try to find any way to get some money. It probably won’t be the last. I know a lot of people out here."



Wilkes' case made some headlines when it was originally introduced in 2019, but all of that noise has been long forgotten and is now officially dismissed.

