LeBron James and Anthony Davis Injury Status Revealed for Lakers vs Clippers

The Battle of LA part two is coming and while both teams won't be fully healthy, the Lakers look like they'll be healthier than the Clippers.

The latest injury report for the Los Angeles Lakers has both Anthony Davis (lower back tightness) and LeBron James (left foot soreness) listed as probable to play. LeBron James just missed Monday night's game against the Utah Jazz, so he should be well-rested against the LA Clippers. The team also has Lonnie Walker IV listed as questionable with a non-covid illness.

When the Clippers and Lakers faced off on October 20, it was the first time Kawhi Leonard and LeBron James finally played each other since December 22, 2020. The two have only faced off twice since the NBA Bubble.

Wednesday night's game will be an important game for both the Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers. The Lakers are currently 2-8 and losing against the Clippers would put them in an even deeper hole. They have a chance to start a win-streak when they face the Sacramento Kings, Brooklyn Nets, Detroit Pistons, and San Antonio Spurs after.

For the Clippers, they have a chance to go two games above .500, with a real chance to go even higher against the Brooklyn Nets and Houston Rockets. Both the Clippers and Lakers should play this game with some real tenacity, even thoughts it's the third game in four nights for both teams.

Related Articles

Kawhi Leonard Opens Up About 'Devastating' Injury in 2021 Playoffs

Marcus Morris: Joe Ingles Gave Kawhi Leonard 'Cheap Shot' in Playoffs

Injury Update: Kawhi Leonard 'Game-to-Game' With Knee