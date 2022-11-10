LeBron James Gives Injury Update After Leaving Game vs. Clippers

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James left Wednesday night's vs. the LA Clippers with what the team called a left leg injury. After the game, James gave an update on his injury and what caused him to leave early and not return.

James confirmed postgame that he felt pain in his left groin, which is the injury that gave him trouble in the past; however, James added that it's not as bad as his previous groin injury. The star forward said he will get treatment and hopefully be ready to return on Friday.

"I feel good, besides that injury," James said. "When I landed I felt a little spasm or strain in my groin."

James was asked if it felt similar to his previous groin injury, and he responded by saying it's not as bad, which is great news.

While the Lakers of course would have liked for him to finish that game, it was already slipping away at the time of LeBron's injury, so it made sense to hold him out. It fortunately sounds as if he will not need to miss extended time, if any at all.

The Lakers are currently 2-9, and need to find a way to turn things around soon. LeBron had a solid showing vs. the Clippers, and if he is able to avoid missing time with this latest injury, he will look to build off that performance going forward.

