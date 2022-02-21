Skip to main content
LeBron James Reacts to Steph Curry's All-Star Game MVP Performance

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James showed love to Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry after the All-Star Game

JASON MILLER | Credit: Getty Images via AFP

LeBron James vs. Steph Curry is one of the most iconic player rivalries in NBA history. Meeting in the NBA Finals each year from 2015-2018, LeBron and Steph have battled it out on the game's biggest stage. For one night, during the All-Star Game, they were teammates. While LeBron hit the game-winning shot, it was Curry's 50-point performance that brought home the MVP award.

After the game, LeBron was asked about Steph Curry, and said, "This guy is from a different planet. He literally has an automatic sniper connected to his arm. And when he lets it go, not only himself, but everybody on the floor and the fans on TV - watching on their phones or whatever you watch it on - you think it's going in every time. Nine times out of ten, sometimes ten times out of ten, it does go in. To be out there and to watch the kid from Akron as well, to shoot the ball the way he shot it was unbelievable."

Steph Curry and LeBron James made quite the duo, leading their team to victory over Team Durant. While Kevin Durant was not in attendance, he constructed a solid squad of All-Stars that was unable to overcome the dominance of Steph Curry, LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and others. The game was once again a success, as the new format has rejuvenated the All-Star Game's energy and importance.

