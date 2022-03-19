Luka Doncic Reveals Advice Kobe Bryant Gave Him

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic recently joined his former teammate JJ Redick for an appearance on The Old Man and The Three Podcast. The two discussed a multitude of topics, with one being Luka's relationship with Kobe Bryant. The two shared a viral moment after one of Luka's games against the Lakers, and the star revealed some additional insight into their relationship.

When asked about any advice Kobe gave him, Luka said, "The one advice he gave me, was like, 'Watch out, they're gonna come after you because you're from Europe. They're gonna try to go after you.' And it was true." Luka talked a lot on the podcast about the differences between European basketball and NBA basketball, highlighting the discussion with Kobe's advice on being a European player in the NBA.

Several NBA superstars grew up idolizing Kobe Bryant, and his emphasis on mentoring the next generation is significantly felt throughout the league. Areas of his game are emulated through the NBA's biggest stars, which shouldn't be surprising, as many of them studied Kobe's greatness on their own rise to stardom. For Luka, having just entered the league, Kobe's advice was more mental than anything. Known for his unparalleled mentality, nobody is more qualified to speak on such things.

While Luka may have had an increased target on his back early in his career, as Kobe predicted, the superstar guard has quickly solidified himself as one of the NBA's best players. Always in the mix for league MVP, Luka has adapted seamlessly to the NBA, using Kobe's advice along the way.

