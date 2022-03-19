Skip to main content
Luka Doncic Reveals Advice Kobe Bryant Gave Him

Luka Doncic Reveals Advice Kobe Bryant Gave Him

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic shared the advice that Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant gave him

NBAE via Getty Images

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic shared the advice that Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant gave him

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic recently joined his former teammate JJ Redick for an appearance on The Old Man and The Three Podcast. The two discussed a multitude of topics, with one being Luka's relationship with Kobe Bryant. The two shared a viral moment after one of Luka's games against the Lakers, and the star revealed some additional insight into their relationship.

When asked about any advice Kobe gave him, Luka said, "The one advice he gave me, was like, 'Watch out, they're gonna come after you because you're from Europe. They're gonna try to go after you.' And it was true." Luka talked a lot on the podcast about the differences between European basketball and NBA basketball, highlighting the discussion with Kobe's advice on being a European player in the NBA.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Several NBA superstars grew up idolizing Kobe Bryant, and his emphasis on mentoring the next generation is significantly felt throughout the league. Areas of his game are emulated through the NBA's biggest stars, which shouldn't be surprising, as many of them studied Kobe's greatness on their own rise to stardom. For Luka, having just entered the league, Kobe's advice was more mental than anything. Known for his unparalleled mentality, nobody is more qualified to speak on such things.

While Luka may have had an increased target on his back early in his career, as Kobe predicted, the superstar guard has quickly solidified himself as one of the NBA's best players. Always in the mix for league MVP, Luka has adapted seamlessly to the NBA, using Kobe's advice along the way.

Patrick Beverley Fires Back at Russell Westbrook's Postgame Comments

Karl Anthony-Towns Compares Patrick Beverley to Draymond Green

Patrick Beverley Tells Hilarious Kawhi Leonard Story

USATSI_17667607_168390270_lowres
News

Reggie Jackson Squashes Beef With Russell Westbrook

By Farbod Esnaashari1 hour ago
wuvdmvtf8hn5djxh3evy
News

Kevin Durant Picks Joel Embiid to Win MVP

By Joey Linn17 hours ago
towns121721
News

Karl Anthony-Towns Blasts Russell Westbrook and the Lakers Over Hypocrisy

By Joey Linn23 hours ago
USATSI_17490839_168390270_lowres
News

Marcus Morris Finally Opens Up About Jokic Injuring Brother Markieff

By Farbod EsnaashariMar 18, 2022
mitchell-scores-45-points-as-jazz-game-1-clippers
News

Injury Report: Donovan Mitchell, Bojan Bogdanovic Out vs. Clippers

By Joey LinnMar 17, 2022
Lakers_Timberwolves_Basketball__1_
News

Karl Anthony-Towns Compares Patrick Beverley to Draymond Green

By Joey LinnMar 17, 2022
USATSI_17877436_168390270_lowres
News

Reggie Jackson Blasts Official for Ending of Raptors vs Clippers

By Farbod EsnaashariMar 17, 2022
USATSI_11559771_168390270_lowres
News

Nick Nurse Jokingly Asks Clippers to Stop Taking Raptors' Players

By Farbod EsnaashariMar 17, 2022