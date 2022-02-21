Skip to main content
Marcus Morris Believes Kyrie Irving Snubbed From NBA's Top 75 List

Marcus Morris Believes Kyrie Irving Snubbed From NBA's Top 75 List

Marcus Morris believes Kyrie Irving should have made the list.

Marcus Morris believes Kyrie Irving should have made the list.

The NBA's Top 75 list had some infamous snubs, and Marcus Morris believes one of them was Kyrie Irving.

A day after the NBA had their official Top 75 celebration, Marcus Morris went on Twitter to express his displeasure with Kyrie being left off the list.

"How Kyrie not top 75," Marcus Morris said. "Y’all tripin"

The biggest snub on the NBA's Top 75 list is easily Dwight Howard. Up next after him would have to be either Paul George or Kyrie Irving. In terms of who would be replaced for any of these potential snubs, would have to be Anthony Davis or Damian Lillard.

Read More

There were already rumors that the NBA was going to previously have Kyrie Irving on the list, but that he was suddenly removed. It was never addressed by the NBA, nor was it addressed by Kyrie Irving.

Marcus Morris isn't alone in believing that Kyrie Irving should have been in the NBA's Top 75 list, both Kevin Durant and Andre Iguodala also believe so. Iguodala even boldly claimed that Kyrie Irving is not only a Top 75 player but that he's a Top 20 player.

If Kyrie Irving, Dwight Howard, and Paul George haven't already made the list, it'll be tough to believe that they'll ever make the list. If Kyrie Irving and Paul George potentially win a few rings, then they could most likely make the list.

Ty Lue Calls Steph Curry The 'Most Dangerous Player In The League'

Joel Embiid Says Blake Griffin and Lob City Inspired Big Dunk vs. Cavs

Steph Curry Reacts to James Harden For Ben Simmons Trade

USATSI_17630815_168390270_lowres
News

Marcus Morris Believes Kyrie Irving Snubbed From NBA's Top 75 List

By Farbod Esnaashari
1 minute ago
USATSI_17144450_168390270_lowres
News

VIDEO: Kawhi Leonard Meets NBA Legends at NBA 75th Anniversary

By Farbod Esnaashari
49 minutes ago
063_1371874436
News

LeBron James Reacts to Steph Curry's All-Star Game MVP Performance

By Joey Linn
10 hours ago
1235964095.0
News

Injury Update: Kawhi Leonard Says He Feels 'A Lot Better'

By Joey Linn
16 hours ago
curry_t800
News

Steph Curry Reacts to Getting Booed by Cleveland All-Star Game Crowd

By Joey Linn
17 hours ago
GettyImages-1232815080
News

Draymond Green Gives New Update on Back Injury

By Joey Linn
17 hours ago
giannisantetokounmpo-61
News

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Incredible Answer About His GOAT Potential

By Joey Linn
18 hours ago
middleton-giannis-bucks
News

Giannis Antetokounmpo Reveals Why He Never Left Milwaukee Bucks

By Joey Linn
Feb 19, 2022