Marcus Morris Believes Kyrie Irving Snubbed From NBA's Top 75 List

The NBA's Top 75 list had some infamous snubs, and Marcus Morris believes one of them was Kyrie Irving.

A day after the NBA had their official Top 75 celebration, Marcus Morris went on Twitter to express his displeasure with Kyrie being left off the list.

"How Kyrie not top 75," Marcus Morris said. "Y’all tripin"

The biggest snub on the NBA's Top 75 list is easily Dwight Howard. Up next after him would have to be either Paul George or Kyrie Irving. In terms of who would be replaced for any of these potential snubs, would have to be Anthony Davis or Damian Lillard.

There were already rumors that the NBA was going to previously have Kyrie Irving on the list, but that he was suddenly removed. It was never addressed by the NBA, nor was it addressed by Kyrie Irving.

Marcus Morris isn't alone in believing that Kyrie Irving should have been in the NBA's Top 75 list, both Kevin Durant and Andre Iguodala also believe so. Iguodala even boldly claimed that Kyrie Irving is not only a Top 75 player but that he's a Top 20 player.

If Kyrie Irving, Dwight Howard, and Paul George haven't already made the list, it'll be tough to believe that they'll ever make the list. If Kyrie Irving and Paul George potentially win a few rings, then they could most likely make the list.

