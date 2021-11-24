Marcus Morris on the Dallas Mavericks: 'We Beat Them All The Time'

The LA Clippers and Dallas Mavericks split their two-game mini series, with both Luka Doncic and Marcus Morris returning for their respective teams in that final matchup. The two have a bit of history between them, dating back to the NBA Bubble, but even greater than the individual animosity between Morris and Doncic, is the budding rivalry of their two teams.

The Clippers and Mavericks have faced each other consecutive seasons in the playoffs, with the Clippers winning both times. According to Marcus Morris, that doesn't make it much of a rivalry.

When asked postgame about this matchup, Morris said that "You beat somebody enough, it leaves a bad taste in their mouth…we beat them all the time." Morris added that he likes their team, and they're playing well; however, it wasn't until he made sure to emphasize the discrepancy in wins.

Since Kawhi Leonard and Paul George came to Los Angeles, the Clippers are 5-3 against Dallas in the regular season, and have of course eliminated them twice in the playoffs. While some may feel that Morris is out of line for these comments, citing his perceived insignificant role in the Clippers' success over Dallas, he was actually a huge reason why the Clippers prevailed in Game 7 last year.

With his 7 three-point baskets in Game 7 against Dallas last postseason, Marcus Morris joined Steph Curry as just the 2nd player in NBA history to make at least 7 threes in a Game 7 matchup. His impact in that series, and especially that game, was far from insignificant.

