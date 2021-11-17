Paul George Reacts to Staples Center Changing Its Name to Crypto.com Arena

It was announced on Tuesday night that Staples Center will be changing its name to Crypto.com Arena. The news came out of nowhere, and reportedly will go into effect on December 25th on this year. The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that the name change is believed to be the largest U.S venue naming rights deal to date.

LA Clippers star Paul George was asked postgame about the name change, and said that "It'll be weird. I grew up with Staples Center being the place to play and the place to be. It will definitely be weird. It's the same location, but it's kind of stripping history here by calling it something else... Good thing we won't be here too long, we'll be at our own place." George is referencing the Inglewood Intuit Dome that is set to debut as the LA Clippers' new home in 2024.

Staples Center has been one of the most iconic homes for sports since its debut, and the name change will certainly take some getting used to. Several championships across numerous sports have been won in that building, and as George stated, it feels as if that history is being stripped in a sense by changing the building's name. While this is the initial reaction, fans and players will likely get used to the name change as time goes on.

