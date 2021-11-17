Skip to main content
    • November 17, 2021
    Steph Curry Reacts to Receiving MVP Chants at Nets Home Game
    Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry got MVP chants at an away game against the Brooklyn Nets
    The most anticipated regular season game of this young NBA season came on Tuesday night against the Golden State Warriors and Brooklyn Nets. With Steph Curry and Kevin Durant being the early-season frontrunners for MVP, this game was likely to draw the attention of NBA fans from across the league.

    Steph and the Warriors dominated this matchup, with Golden State taking home a 117-99 win over Brooklyn. Curry led the way with 37 points, 7 rebounds, and 5 assists on 12/19 from the field and 9/14 from deep. With Durant scoring just 19 points in this matchup, Curry pulled within just 0.2 PPG of Durant for the league-lead in scoring.

    Amongst all the storylines that came with this game, was the love that the Brooklyn Nets home crowd showed Steph Curry and the Warriors. At one point, Curry received MVP chants while at the free-throw line. Bay Area radio station 95.7 The Game reported that when asked postgame about the support from Brooklyn's crowd, Curry laughed and said, "It was definitely weird… It’s fun for us. We appreciate the support."

    The Warriors are now 12-2, behind the dominance of Steph Curry and the team's stifling defense. The difference this year for Golden State, is that they have seemingly built a roster that can compete when Curry rests. This was not the case last season, and the reconstructed roster has helped Golden State jump out in front of the pack so far this year.

