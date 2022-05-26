Marcus Morris Questions Heat For Not Playing Markieff

The Miami Heat have really struggled offensively this series, and particularly in Game 5. The team has failed to generate offense, and even their open looks have not fallen. Without Jimmy Butler playing at the elite level he has flashed at times this postseason, Miami has looked overmatched by a Boston Celtics team that flexes a stifling defense. Midway through the 3rd quarter of Game 5, LA Clippers forward Marcus Morris questioned why his brother Markieff had yet to see the floor:

Markieff Morris has appeared in just one game this postseason, as he is not currently a rotation piece for Erik Spoelstra and the Miami Heat. With the team's shooters struggling to knock down shots, Marcus Morris is confused why his brother cannot see any playing time.

During the regular season, Markieff appeared in just 17 games after missing most of the season due to a back injury sustained from Nikola Jokic's cheap shot early in the year. The veteran forward struggled in his limited time, hitting just 33% of his shots from deep, which is primarily what Miami would be relying on him to do well if he were to see any time.

With the LA Clippers eliminated, Marcus Morris has had a chance to tune in for his brother's games; however, he has not been able to see him play any meaningful minutes. With Miami struggling the way they are, Marcus wonders if perhaps it's time to shake things up.

Related Articles

Kawhi Leonard's Hilarious Response to NBA Finals Question

Nicolas Batum Wants to Finish His Career With The Clippers

Watch: Kawhi Leonard and Jack Harlow Drop New Video