Marcus Morris Reacts to Marcus Smart's Game 2 Performance

After dropping the first game of the Eastern Conference Finals, the Boston Celtics came back with an incredible answer, blowing the Heat out in Miami. The Celtics were red hot from deep, and that included a fantastic performance from Marcus Smart. The DPOY was contributing on both ends, making plays on defense while hitting shots on offense. His former teammate, and current LA Clippers forward Marcus Morris, shared his reaction to Smart's performance:

The Celtics have now evened the series at one game a piece, which is always the goal of each team who enters a series without home-court advantage. Boston will now bring an even series back to their home floor, where they were able to close out the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals.

Marcus Morris and Marcus Smart were teammates for Boston's 2018 Eastern Conference Finals run that ended one game short of a Finals appearance. Had it not been for the dominance of LeBron James, the Celtics would have likely faced off with the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals that year.

While Smart and Morris are no longer teammates, the Clippers forward is excited to see his friend going off in the Eastern Conference Finals. With the Clippers no longer playing, Morris has been able to take these playoffs in as a fan.

